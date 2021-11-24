Italian Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister

The Ambassador of Italy to Sri Lanka Rita Manella met Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris on Monday 22 November 2021 at the Foreign Ministry.

The discussion focused on issues of mutual interest including political relations; further consolidation of bilateral trade, investment and tourism ties; Sri Lanka – EU cooperation; and the exchange of visits. The Italian Ambassador also referred to the promotion of cultural cooperation between Sri Lanka and Italy ina range of spheres including architecture, fashion design and Italian cuisine.

The Foreign Minister expressed his deep appreciation to the Italian Ambassador for the support extended in facilitating the successful visit of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to Italy to participate as a special guest in the G20 Interfaith Forum 2021 in Bologna, in September.

The State Minister for Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Italian Embassy Francesco Perale, and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry participated in the meeting.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo