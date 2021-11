Three media institutions are scheduled to testify at the Parliamentary Select Committee to Identify Appropriate Reforms of the Election Laws and the Electoral System and to Recommend Necessary Amendments, tomorrow (26).



Accordingly, Telshan Network, Voice of Asia Network (Pvt) Limited and MTV/MBC Media Network will be present to testify, the Secretary to the Committee and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said.



The Committee is scheduled to meet at 2.00 p.m. under the Chairmanship Leader of the House, Hon. Minister Dinesh Gunawardena she further said.