Locally produced security equipment donated for the purpose of enhancing security of the Parliament complex

The Centre for Defence Research and Development under the Ministry of Defense handed over locally produced security equipment in Parliament yesterday (25) to ensure the security of the Parliament complex.



Defence Secretary Gen. (Rtd.) Kamal Gunaratne handed over the equipment to Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament. The equipment includes a Drone Jammer System and security communications equipment used to ensure the defence mechanism.

Secretary-General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, Serjeant-at-Arms, Mr. Narendra Fernando, Air Vice Marshal M. D. A. P. Payoe, Director General of the Research Analysis Projection and Development Branch Major General Renuka Rowell, Deputy Director General Captain T. D. S De Silva, Director of the Parliamentary Police Division Manjula Senarath were present at this occasion. It was disclosed that if this stock of equipment was imported, it would cost Rs. 19 million. However, the Centre for Defence Research and Development of the Ministry of Defense only spent approximately Rs. 7 million to have this equipment produced locally.

The Hon. Speaker and the Secretary General of Parliament thanked the Security Forces for providing this stock of locally produced equipment with advanced technology. Speaking at the event, the Defense Secretary said that the Defense Forces have the capability to manufacture advanced technology level equipment for the security forces as well as other national needs, and by such ways the security forces have the ability to protect national wealth.

Serjeant-at-Arms, Mr. Narendra Fernando said that for the first time in the history of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, the stock of equipment was provided in accordance with a security requirement identified during the Joint Security Exercise held in July 2020 with the participation of all security forces attached to the security of Parliament.