The low pressure area prevailed over South-west Bay of Bengal still persists to the east of Sri Lanka.

Cloudy skies can be expected over the island and the misty conditions will prevail over the central hilly area, particularly during the morning. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the most parts of the island.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-central, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Puttalam, Batticaloa and Trincomalee districts Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.