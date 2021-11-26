D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Event- 2021-  D.A.Rajapaksa Memorial Lecture 2021 themed “The Microbial World Invisible to Us"

“Mr. D.A Rajapaksa lives among us in the form of his sons, daughters and grandchildren who work tirelessly for the future and the people of this country” said Mahendra Gunawardena at the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Event- 2021





“Mr. D.A Rajapaksa lives among us in the form of his sons, daughters and grandchildren who work tirelessly for the future and the people of this country” said Mahendra Gunawardena, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Microbiology, University of Kelaniya while delivering the Rajapaksa Memorial Lecture 2021 themed “The Microbial World Invisible to Us" yesterday (25th November) at the Temple Trees.

Sahithya Chakravarthi, Anunayaka thero of Malwatta Chapter, Venerable Dr. Niyangoda Dharmakeerthi Sri Sangarakkitha Vijithasiri Thero who presided over the event and Other Religious leaders attended the Rajapaksa Memorial Lecture- 2021.

A large number of dignitaries, including His Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the first lady Mrs. Ioma Rajapaksa, Honorable Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his wife Mrs. Shiranthi Wickremasinghe Rajapaksa , Honorable Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Former President Maithripala Sirisena, Ministers Hon. Chamal Rajapaksa, Hon. Basil Rajapaksa, Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Hon. Prof. G.L Peiris, Hon. Nimal Siripala de Silva, Hon. Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Hon. Mahinda Amaraweera, Hon. Douglas Devananda, State Ministers, Members of Parliament and Governors Hon. Roshan Goonetileke, Hon. Willy Gamage, Hon. Raja Collure, Hon. Mohamed Muzammil and ambassadors attended the Rajapaksa Memorial event.

First, a minute of silence in memory of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Rajapaksa and the war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country followed by a floral tribute to the statue of Mr. D.A. Rajapaksa were conducted.

Hon. Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena laid a wreath and Former Zonal Director of Education Mr. A. Weeraratne also paid floral tributes to the statue of late Mr. D.A. Rajapaksa.

Students of Puwakdandawa Dhammapala Balika Vidyalaya- Beliatta sang the D.A. Rajapaksa commemorative song.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, Chairman of the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Educational, Cultural and Social Services Foundation, invited Senior Lecturer Mahendra Gunawardena to deliver the Commemorative Lecture.

Mahendra Gunawardena, Senior Lecturer, Department of Microbiology, University of Kelaniya, while delivering the Rajapaksa Memorial Lecture-2021 themed "The Microbial World Invisible to Us’’ stated that

“It is often said that the fate of a nation depends on socio-economic factors and not on individual activism. Throughout the history, however, we have seen individual actions that have had a profound effect on the fate of nations. The best-known example of this in the world around us is the historic decision taken by President Mahinda Rajapaksa to wage war against the LTTE.

Had DA Rajapaksa a respectable paddy cultivator at the time, not signed the nomination paper, the history of this island would have been different.

Referring to the topic, there is a strong link between plant nutrition and micro-organisms, so I would like to talk more today about the role of micro-organisms in plant nutrition. Today our focus is on bacteria and fungi. Both bacteria and fungi decompose plants, animals, and all other organisms into fundamental elements after death.

Bacteria are microscopic organisms, typically a few micrometers (thousandths of a millimeter) in size, with a simple, single-celled structure. One gram of fertile soil can contain few billion bacteria. Bacteria are the first living species on earth to survive the last three and a half billion years, adapting to all changing environmental conditions.

The most essential nutrients for plants are nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. In addition, the plant needs significant amounts of calcium, magnesium and sulfur. It is important to note that each of these plant nutrients is an inorganic nutrient. Organic fertilizers have been used successfully in agriculture because of the presence of these essential nutrients in many organic matter.

A futile debate has arisen as to whether the plant receives nutrition from organic fertilizers. Organic fertilizers have been used in agriculture for centuries. Do we not know that the growth of some of the chilli plants planted in the backyard of our garden was sufficiently nourished by decaying leaf litter?

However, the problem of not having enough organic matter is a serious problem. Significant amounts of nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur, are present in the effluent of all meat and fish processing plants. Seaweed is a good source of nitrogen. Modern techniques, such as the recently introduced Nano-Nitrogen fertilizer and the application of hydroxyapatite-urea, will also address the shortage of organic manure.

Although urea is not called an organic fertilizer because the word organic fertilizer usually means decaying plant and animal parts, I think it is important to point out that urea is a purely organic substance, contrary to popular belief.

Late Mr. DA Rajapaksa has actually left us long back, but the question arises as to whether he really passed away. In my understanding, he lives among us in the form of his sons, daughters and grandchildren who work tirelessly for the people of this country, for our future, for the future of the new generations”

Sahithya Chakravarthi, Anunayaka thero of Malwatta Chapter,Venerable Dr. Niyangoda Dharmakeerthi Sri Sangarakkitha Vijithasiri Thero said that

“The end of three decades of war by President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the fifth Executive President brought about a new awakening in this country. A new development path began. The world started talking about Sri Lanka. We believe we were able to save this country. We need to study the past carefully.

Although the kings who ruled this country suppressed the invasions of the country, the Tamil people were never considered as our enemies. We are going through a catastrophic time with the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

From the sociological theory or from the theory of political analysis or from the common sense, we are confident that if this development process continues, our country will prosper.”

Mr Sumith Wijesinghe-Chairman, Petroleum Corporation mentioned that

“Today is the 54th death anniversary of late Mr. D.A. Rajapaksa. He is the founder behind the building of Chandrika Wewa to meet the water needs of the people of Giruwapattu East. The people from Ruhuna used to called him “Punchi Ralahamy” and he was considered as a descendant of King Dhatusena.

In 1935, one of his brothers Don Mathew Rajapaksa was elected to the State Council. After his death, Mr. D.A. Rajapaksa won the election and was elected to the State Council. Today we can describe him (Late Mr. D.A. Rajapaksa) as the affluent force from the past to the present and from the present to the future.

We can clearly see that Fifth Executive President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Mr. Chamal Rajapaksa and Mr. Basil Rajapaksa, are in line with his vision, and are currently working to elevate this country as a free and developed nation.”

Mr. Gamini Senarath- Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Harsha Wijewardena-Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Kingsley Ranawaka-Chairman of the Ceylon Transport Board (SLTB), Mr. G.L.W. Samarasinghe-Chairman of the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Committee in Colombo were also present at the occasion.