An additional Rs. 31 million has been included in this year's budget to address the teacher-principal salary anomaly. – Minister of Education

According to the report of the Cabinet Subcommittee on teacher and Principals' Salary Anomalies, an additional Rs. 31 million has been included in this year's budget following the discussions with the Prime Minister, the Hon. Minister of Finance and the Teacher's Trade Unions, Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Education said.

He stated the above addressing the Consultative Ministerial Consultative Committee on Education which met in Parliament recently (24).





Furthermore, the Minister stated that the z score for the A / L results has been released and that the obstacles to the release of the G. C. E OL results while the teacher-principal salary anomaly crisis persisted has been resolved.

Additionally, relevant dates to hold the GCE (Advanced Level) examination, Grade 5 Scholarship Examination and GCE (O / L) examination which was postponed due to COVID – 19 have already been decided, the Minister said. Accordingly, the Grade 5 scholarship examination will be held on January, 2022 and the GCE (Advanced Level) examination will be held in the first week of February. GCE (Ordinary Level) examination will be held on May 23 rd .

The report of the technical Committee appointed by the Parliamentary Sub- Committee on the Inclusion of Law as a Subject in School Curriculum was submitted to the Consultative Committee by State Minister of State, (Dr.) Susil Premajayantha for approval.

Addressing the Committee, the state minister said that it is proposed to change the subject of Citizenship Education, which is currently a compulsory subject from Grade

6 to Grade 9 in the school curriculum, to Law and Citizenship Education after these reforms.

According to the report of the technical committee, the inclusion of law as a subject in the school curriculum will create awareness among children about the law, create awareness about the consequences of disobedience and punishment, provide an understanding of the rights protected by law, legislation and law enforcement mechanisms. It is expected to develop skills such as providing an understanding of the duties and responsibilities established by law in a civilized society.

The state minister further stated that the Final Report on the Policy Framework compiled into three sections on Educational Reforms in Vocational Education and Educational Reforms in Higher Education Educational Reforms from Early Childhood to Advanced Level in Relation to Expected New Education Reforms, has been released in August 2020. He also stated that a digital platform for anyone to express their views on general education was launched on March 28 th , 2021 under the patronage of the H.E the President.

The Minister said that a report prepared after examining 2400 ideas and suggestions received for this purpose has been submitted to the National Education Commission. Hon. State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation (Dr.) Seetha Arambepola said that an urban university would be established in every district where there is no national university.

Initiated as stated in the Policy Statement of H. E. the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, the 1000 National Schools Program launched was also discussed at length.

Chairman of the Committee Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Education, Ho. Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, (Dr.) Susil Premajayantha, (Dr.) Seetha Arambepola, Piyal Nishantha, Vijitha Berugoda, Hon. Members of Parliament Rauff Hakeem, Thavaraja Kalai Arasan, Sudath Manjula, Shantha Bandara, Eran Wickramaratne, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Cader Mastan, (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, Yadamini Gunawardena, Anupa Pasqual, Charles Nirmalanathan, Nimal Piyathissa, Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, (Dr.) V. Radhakrishnan, Udayakantha Goonetileke, Ajith Rajapaksa, Diana Gamage, Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, Shantha Bandara, Geetha Kumarasinghe, Goonetilleke Rajapaksa, Prof. Charitha Herath, Madhura Withanage, Manjula Dissanayake, Rohana Dissanayake, Kokila Gunawardena and Prof.K.Kapila

C.K.Perera Secretary of Ministry of Education and officials were present at this meeting.