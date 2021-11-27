Navy provides safe passenger transport service at Kurinchankerny bridge

Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne this initiative was set in motion taking into account the difficulties faced by the residents
and school children, crossing the lagoon on a daily basis, due to the construction of the Kurinchankerny Bridge.
Accordingly, the Navy deployed a Lagoon Craft capable of carrying 25 passengers safely at a time, effective from 25th November, under the supervision of the Eastern Naval
Command. The Lagoon Craft will be in service from 7.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m. and from 12.00 noon to 2.00 p.m. each day. Further, the Navy erected a temporary jetty to allow
passengers to board the vessel safely.