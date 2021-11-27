November 28, 2021
    Navy provides safe passenger transport service at Kurinchankerny bridge

    November 28, 2021
    Sri Lanka Navy made arrangements to provide safe passenger transport service at the Kurinchankerny bridge commencing from 25th November 2021. The residents in the area will
    be able to use this mode of transportation until the construction of the Kurinchankerny Bridge in Kinniya, Trincomalee is completed.

     Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne this initiative was set in motion taking into account the difficulties faced by the residents
    and school children, crossing the lagoon on a daily basis, due to the construction of the Kurinchankerny Bridge.

    Accordingly, the Navy deployed a Lagoon Craft capable of carrying 25 passengers safely at a time, effective from 25th November, under the supervision of the Eastern Naval
    Command. The Lagoon Craft will be in service from 7.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m. and from 12.00 noon to 2.00 p.m. each day. Further, the Navy erected a temporary jetty to allow
    passengers to board the vessel safely.

