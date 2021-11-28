East Troops Processed 91,000 kgs of Organic Fertilizer Delivered for Distribution

All Security Force HQs island-wide have been contributing to this national project by so far producing more than 25,000 tonne. Today, we are here in Trincomalee to hand over another consignment of 91,000 kgs of organic manure, produced by troops serving under the Security Force HQ-East, in addition to stocks they handed over earlier too, to government-owned ‘Lak Pohora’ Ceylon Fertilizer Company Ltd for onward distribution among the farming community.

“To be in consistent with the government’s policy of introducing organic fertilizer for cultivation and agricultural purposes, the Army has been at the forefront of producing such stocks in the past few months.

Not only that, all battalions under island-wide Security Force establishments in future too with the Directorate of Agriculture and Livestock would continue to contribute to the project at their best,” so remarked General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army yesterday (27) participating in a brief handover ceremony at the 22 Division HQ in Trincomalee.

The stock, produced by the SFHQ-East as its Phase -2 of the Organic Fertlizer Project was the collective efforts of all East-based troops on the guidelines given by Major General Channa Weerasuriya, Commander, Security Forces-East and its formal delivery to government authorities took place at the 22 Division HQ premises, headed by General Shavendra Silva who is currently in Trincomalee for several official assignments. Mr M Dammika Rathnayake, Regional Manager (East) at ‘Lak Pohora’ Ceylon Fertilizer Company Ltd symbolically accepted the stock at the occasion.

The day’s Chief Guest for the occasion was welcomed by Major General Channa Weerasoriya, Commander, Security Forces-East and Major General Sanath Aluwihare, General Officer Commanding, 22 Division before the formal handover commenced.

Senior Officers including Major General Channa Weerasoriya, Commander, Security Forces-East, Major General Nalin Koswatta, General Officer Commanding, 23 Division, Major General Sanath Aluwihare, General Officer Commanding, 22 Division, and Senior Officers were associated with the brief event. The brief ceremony strictly followed health guidelines.

Earlier on 26 October 2021, the Security Force Headquarters - East (SFHQ -E), pushing forward the government’s organic fertilizer production drive as per instructions given by the Commander of the Army to all formations, handed over its SFHQ-E troops-produced first carbonic fertilizer stock of 86,961 kgs to the Ceylon Fertilizer Company Limited (Lak Pohora).

SL Army