Sports Friendship Event in Tehran enhanced cooperation in sports with Iran

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Iran, in collaboration with the Iran Wrestling Federation, organized a Sri Lanka-Iran Sports Friendship Event-2021 at its Chancery in Tehran on 23rd November 2021, in parallel with the 35th World Military Wrestling Championship which is being held from 19th-26th November 2021 in Iran.

More than 50 participants representing from the Sri Lankan Tri Forces, Iranian Wrestling Federation, sport related industries, sport tourism sector associations and media agencies attended the event. The main objective of the event was to create an initial roadmap for strengthening sports relations between Sri Lanka and the Islamic Republic of Iran particularly in wresting.

In his opening remarks, Sri Lanka Ambassador to Iran Vipulatheja Wishwanath Aponsu welcomed the distinguished gathering and expressed his gratitude to all the participants for their commitment to sports friendship. He emphasized the importance of strengthening the existing cooperation in sports between Sri Lanka and Iran as both countries are well-known for cricket and wrestling in the World, respectively. The Ambassador while highlighting the longstanding multifaceted bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and Iran, underlined that exchanging knowledge, experiences, techniques and expertise in the sports sector between the two countries is timely as such cooperation expands people-to-people contact.

During the interactive session of the bilateral sports friendship event, the two sides, the Sri Lankan Military wrestling team and the Iran Wrestling Federation, explored ways and means to further promote the existing sports relations between the two countries in the areas of mutual interest, particularly cricket and wrestling. Several subjects including present standards, current requirements, challenges and opportunities, required trainings and capacity building programs in Sri Lanka wrestling were highlighted at the session. At the comprehensive discussion, the Iran Wrestling Federation assured to extend their assistance and fullest support to upgrade the Sri Lanka wrestling up to the world-class level.

Ambassador Wishwanath Aponsu appreciated the Government and Disciplinary Forces of Iran for all facilitations extended to the visiting Sri Lankan wrestling delegation of the 35th Military Wresting Championship-2021 in Tehran and thanked the Secretary General of Iran Wrestling Federation Ebrahim Mehraban (Iranian former Olympics Wrestler and Medal Recorder in Asian Games in 1996 and Asian Championship in 1996/97) for his commitment to provide the required assistance to Sri Lankan wrestling. In conclusion of the interactive session, the Ambassador expressed that the Embassy will arrange a Webinar between the Sri Lanka Wrestling Federation and the Iran Wrestling Federation in 2022 together with the respective Youth and Sports Ministries and explore the possibility of including a Youth and Sports Committee into the next Session of the Joint Commission for Economic Co-operation (JCEC) between Sri Lanka and Iran.

Representing the Sri Lankan Military Wrestling delegation, Air Commodore Udula Wijesinghe conveyed his sincere thanks and appreciation for organizing the Sports Friendship event in the Embassy with the participation of all his team players. He also expressed that his delegation highly satisfied with the outcome of the interactive session and gained tremendous experiences during their visit in Iran.

The participants were treated to a high tea together with a Ceylon tea promotion event arranged by the Embassy. A gift pack of wrestling materials, complimentary offered by Marooj Company in Iran, was presented to all Sri Lankan wrestling team members while other guests were given a Sri Lankan tea gift pack and tokens. A documentary on “Pearl of the Indian Ocean” was also screened during the sports friendship event.