Two schools in Hambantota vested with children after their facilities expanded by Navy

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne declared open navy-improved facilities at Athbatuwa Junior School in Hungama and Veeriyagama Maha Vidyalaya in Sooriyawewa in the Hambantota district (29th November 2021).

The occasions of bestowing these new facilities upon children of respective schools were also attended by the President Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Mrs. Chandima Ulugetenne.

Sri Lanka Navy launched this School Development Project in parallel with the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, in order to improve facilities at certain resource-poor schools in each naval command. As an extension of this initiative, the Southern Naval Command commenced construction and repair work at Athbatuwa Junior School and Veeriyagama Maha Vidyalaya effective from 19th April 2021.

The construction and renovation work at both schools were completed making use of funds made possible by naval personnel as well as skilled labour and industrial expertise of the Southern Naval Command. Fulfilling long-felt needs of both schools, the Navy built a teachers’ restroom and new classroom buildings, ushering new hope for school children and staff members. Besides, the Navy gave the school premises a fair bit of landscaping, to create more study-friendly environment for the students learning there.

To coincide with the opening of facilities at Athbatuwa Junior School and Veeriyagama Maha Vidyalaya today, the Navy Seva Vanitha Unit donated school supplies to 50 students who received these donations from the President Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Mrs. Chandima Ulugetenne, Commander of the Navy and senior naval officers present on this occasion.

Commenting their views on this special occasion, the Principals of Athbatuwa Junior School, Mr. HA Priyantha and Mr. P Ruwan Pathirana of Veeriyagama Maha Vidyalaya highly appreciated the Navy’s effort in creating a better teaching-learning environment for the students who pursue their education with enormous hardships.

Meanwhile, the opening of new teachers’ restroom and classrooms of the Veeriyagama Maha Vidyalaya was held amidst the chanting of Seth Pirith and Commander of the Navy made Pirikara offering to the members of Maha Sangha attended this occasion.

Following the expansion of facilities at Athbatuwa Junior School and Veeriyagama Maha Vidyalaya and bestowing them on children today (29th November), the School Development Project set in motion in parallel with the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, in order to improve facilities of 08 resource-poor schools in naval commands, came to a successful end.

The arrangements of the events were held adhering to COVID-19 protocols in force for the prevention of the spread of the pandemic. Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Prasanna Hewage, Naval Assistant to Commander of the Navy and Supervising Officer of Navy School Development Project, Rear Admiral Sujeeva Senaviratne, Deputy Area Commander Southern Naval Area, Commodore Harindra Ekanayake, Naval Officer in Charge – Hambantota, Commodore Mahesh De Silva, Zonal Director of Education – Hambantota, Mrs. PVG Nilani, staff members and a group of students of both schools and naval personnel of the Southern Naval Command were present on these occasions.

