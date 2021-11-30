  An emergency meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Trade will be held today at 09.00 am

An emergency meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Trade will be held today(01) at 09.00 am at the Parliament premises.
This Committee meeting will focus on the current situation regarding the use of gas cylinders.
