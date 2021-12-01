Handing over of Insurance policies under ‘Asidisi’ Insurance Scheme for journalists introduced by the Ministry of Mass Media will take place under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees tomorrow (02) at 10 in the morning.



3000 media personnel have already been identified by the Ministry of Mass Media to award the Asidisi Insurance under the 1 st Phase of the Scheme, and 98 journalists representing all the media institutions will receive insurance policies tomorrow.

The proposal to introduce an insurance scheme for the benefit in the media sector is a special aspect of the Government’s Policy Statement ‘Vision of Prosperity’. Later, the Ministry of Mass Media planned ‘Asidisi’ Accidents and Medical Insurance Scheme for the benefit of the journalists.

The aim of the Asidisi Insurance Scheme is to evaluate the enormous commitment made by the journalists in disseminating accurate information to the people with the responsibility of ethical journalism without prejudices and to ensure the well being of such journalists. Journalists who hold a valid Media Accreditation issued by the Government’s Information Department but are not covered by his or her Company Insurance Scheme were asked to apply for Asidisi Insurance Scheme. Under this insurance scheme, beneficiaries are provided monetary assistance for indoor and outdoor medical treatments, treatment for serious illnesses, hearing aid and eyeglasses.

The Budget 2022 has allocated Rs.100 million for the Asidisi Insurance Scheme introduced by the Ministry of Mass Media. No insurance premium is charged from the beneficiary journalists.

Representatives from all the print and electronic media institutions will participate in the Asidisi Insurance Policy handing over ceremony tomorrow.



Mohan Samaranayake,

Director-General,

Government Information Department.