A number of Committees will meet within the coming two weeks



The University Grants Commission (UGC) has been summoned before the (COPE) again on the December 06 th . The COPE Committee is scheduled to meet under the

chairmanship of Prof. Charitha Herath, Member of Parliament.



The Select Committee of Parliament to Identify Appropriate Reforms of the Election Laws and the Electoral System and to Recommend Necessary Amendments has been

scheduled to meet today (02) under the chairmanship of the Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Education and Leader of the House.





Furthermore, the Committee on Public Services, Provincial Councils & Local Government is also scheduled to meet today (02) under the chairmanship of Hon. Janaka Bandara Tennakoon.



The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Energy under the chairmanship of Hon. Minister Udaya Gammanpila and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Transport under the chairmanship of Hon. Minister Gamini Lokuge is scheduled to meet on December 03 rd .

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Industries will meet on December 06 th under the chairmanship of Hon. Minister Wimal Weerawansaa and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice is scheduled to meet on December 08 th under the chairmanship of Hon. Minister Ali Sabry. Galoya Plantations Ltd. Summoned before COPE again is also scheduled to meet on the same day.