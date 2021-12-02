Memorandum of Understanding Signed to Automate National Library Network by Introducing Modern Digital Infrastructure.

The Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Library, Documentation Services Board of Sri Lanka, and 18 local authorities to implement the ‘Digital Libraries Project.’

Under this project, twenty-six (26) model digital libraries are being established covering all districts in Sri Lanka and at the National Library. The model libraries will be equipped with the widely used ‘Koha’ Integrated Library Management System and introduce modern digital infrastructure.

One of the key objectives of this project is to ensure providing convenient and affordable access to electronic information/e, books, and educational materials to citizens. The project's pilot phase started in 2017. Along with this, the public libraries in Colombo, Badulla, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa, Kurunegala, Opnayake, Kirimetiya, and the National Library were opened to the public. Phase one of the project started in 2020 to roll out the solution for 18 public libraries.

This initiative is one of the many initiatives spearheaded by the Digital Government vertical of ICTA in line with a long-term road map for digitalizing the government sector services. One of the critical objectives of digitalizing the government sector is to improve processes with citizens’ needs in mind to serve citizens efficiently and conveniently. Many projects are underway to create the necessary infrastructure of shared solutions, platforms, technology, and processes to build valuable user-focused services and improve ease of doing business through policy reforms and integrated services focusing on business needs. Thereby ensure efficiency when transacting with the government.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Eng. Mahinda B. Herath, Chief Executive Officer, ICTA, Mr.Kanchana Thudugalla, Chief Digital Government Officer ICTA, and Mr.

Sonala Gunawardhena, Chairman, National Library of Sri Lanka, and Mr. W.Sunil, Director General, National Library and Documentation Services Board along with many representatives of local authorities involved in the project.