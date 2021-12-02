Wadduwage Manju Lalith Varna Kumara sworn in as a Member of Parliament

Wadduwage Manju Lalith Varna Kumara was sworn in as an Hon. Member of the 9th Parliament before the Hon. Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya yesterday (01).

Following being sworn in before the Hon. Deputy Speaker, he signed the member roll in the presence of the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake.

Mr. Wadduwage Manju Lalith Varna Kumara has been declared elected as a Member of the Ninth Parliament for the Electoral District No. 3 – Kalutara to fill the vacancy caused by reason of resignation of Mr. Mahinda Buddhadasa Samarasinghe.

Parliament of Sri Lanka @ParliamentLK @slparliament Parliament of Sri Lanka He is the Chief Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the Bulathsinhala electorate having obtained 46,361 preferential votes in the 2020 General Election.