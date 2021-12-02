Committee on High Posts Approves Appointments of 06 Secretaries to State Ministries and a High Commissioner

The appointment of 06 Secretaries to State Ministries has been approved by the by the Committee on High Posts, Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said.



The Committee on High Posts chaired by Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament,(30) approved the appointment of Prof. Gamini Gunawardena as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Republic of South Africa.

Furthermore, Secretary General of Parliament stated that Mr. M.N.B Hapuhinna Secretary to the State Ministry of Samurdhi, Household Economy, Micro Finance, Self-Employment and Business Development, Mr. D.D. Matharaarachchi, Secretary to the State Ministry of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and

Boats and Shipping Industry Development , Mr. J.M.Thilakaratne Banda, Secretary, State Ministry of Company Estate Reforms, Tea and Rubber Estates Related Crops Cultivation and Factories Modernization and Tea and Rubber Export Promotion have also received approval for their appointments.

Appointments of Mr. S.T. Kodikara as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Community Police Service, Mr. S.H. Harischandra as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Dhamma Schools and Bhikkhu Education, Mr. K.H.D.K. Samarakoon as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Solar Power, Wind and Hydro Power Generation Projects Development were also approved by the Committee. Hon. Ministers Dinesh Gunawardena, Douglas Devananda, Keheliya Rambukwella, Hon. State Minister (Dr) Mrs. Sudarshini Fernandopulle and Hon. MP John Seneviratne were also present at the meeting.