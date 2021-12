Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa who is on a two-day official visit to India, met with the National Security Advisor of India Shri Ajit Kumar Doval, in New Delhi yesterday(02)

National Security Advisor Doval extended a warm welcome to Minister Basil Rajapaksa and engaged in an extremely cordial conversation with him and discussed a range of issues pertaining to the mutual strategic interests of the two countries.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda and Finance Secretary S R Attygalle accompanied the minister to the meeting.

Shri Ajit Kumar Doval is the fifth National Security Advisor of India. He holds the rank of a Cabinet Minister.