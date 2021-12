H.E. Mr. Mizukoshi Hideaki, newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, ( 01) at the Parliament premises.

Mr. Katsuki Kotaro, Deputy Head of Mission, Ms Imai Kaori, the Second Secretary and Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake were also present on the occasion.