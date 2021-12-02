Sri Lanka Missions to Accelerate Tourism Promotion

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga and State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya jointly addressed the Sri Lanka Heads of Mission and Post abroad on accelerating the tourism promotion activities of the Sri Lanka Missions and Posts on 01 December 2021 at the Foreign Ministry. The Chairperson of Sri Lanka Tourism Kimarli Fernando made a detailed presentation on the wide range of tourism attractions in Sri Lanka and the way forward to increase the number of inbound tourists.

It was decided to vigorously promote tourism openings in several sectors including health, religion, food, environment, sports, film and music through the 66 Sri Lanka Missions and Posts in different parts of the world and review the progress on a monthly basis. Senior officials of the Foreign Ministry, Tourism Ministry and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau also participated in the meeting while the Heads of Mission and Post of Sri Lanka joined virtually.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo