Islamic religious rituals invoke blessings on forthcoming 71st anniversary of Navy

A special Islamic prayer session was conducted at the Jummah Mosque on Chatham Street today (02nd December 2021) to invoke blessings on the forthcoming 71st anniversary of Sri Lanka Navy (09th December).

As part of the religious segment held in parallel with the Navy's anniversary celebration, the ‘Kanchuka Puja’ and Naval Flag Blessing events were held at Ruwanweli Seya and sacred Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura on 11th and 12th November. Similarly, the Christian Commemoration & Thanksgiving Service was held at St. Lucia’s Cathedral, Colombo on 23rd November and Hindu Puja at Shri Ponnambalawaneswarar Kovil on 01st December.

The special prayer session at the Jummah Mosque was conducted by Mawlawi Amhar Hakam Deen. During these Islamic religious rituals merits were transferred on fallen naval war veterans and blessings were invoked on disabled naval war heroes, naval personnel both serving and retired, their family members and the Navy for its 71st anniversary.

The event was held adhering to COVID-19 protocols due to pandemic concerns. Director General Electrical and Electronics, Rear Admiral Viraj Leelarathna, Director Naval Welfare, Commodore Nishantha Amarosa, Commanding Officer SLNS Parakrama, Captain Kelum Marambage and a limited group of naval personnel attached to the Navy Headquarters and Western Naval Command were present on this occasion.