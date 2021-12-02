The delegation of ‘South India Powerloom Federation’ successfully concludes the Business Visit to Sri Lanka

A delegation of ‘South India Powerloom Federation’, the confederation of weaving associations in the Southern States of India, along with the Chairman of the Federation Dr. M. S. Mathivanan, visited Sri Lanka ,under the invitation of the Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Chennai Dr. D. Venkateshwaran.

As South India is historically the largest contributor to the Powerloom industry in India, the objective of this visit was to strengthen business links between South India and Sri Lanka as well as to seek opportunities to ‘Invest in Sri Lanka’ in the Textile Industry.

During this visit, the delegation headed by Dr. Venkateshwaran met the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa, State Minister of batik, handloom, and local apparel products Dayasiri Jayasekara, State Minister of urban development Nalaka Godahewa, Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivad Cabral, Foreign Secretary Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage and Chairman of the Board of Investment Sanjaya Mohottala to discuss new avenues on developing the Powerloom industry in Sri Lanka.



Further, the delegation visited the National Chamber of Commerce and the Colombo Business Association together with the Urban Development Authority, to discuss trade and investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka, specifically in the recently established Eravur Fabric Park, which led to several possible investment opportunities in Textile and Apparel Industry as the outcome.