The Marubeni Corporation of Japan Explores Possibilities of Investing US$ 375 million in the Wind Power Project, Textiles, and EV Industry in Sri Lanka

Marubeni Corporation’s Executive Management Team for Asia visited Sri Lanka to negotiate an investment opportunity for the 200MW Mannar Wind Power Project. During this visit, the team met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Minister of Finance.

The Marubeni Corporation with revenues of US$ 67 billion and a history spanning 160 years specializes in Renewable Energy, Textiles and Agricultural related businesses. The Marubeni Corporation is exploring other possibilities of investing in floating solar and have been requested to set up a comprehensive textile manufacturing facility. They have also been requested to explore the possibility of introducing Three-Wheeler Electric Vehicles as well as setting up an Electric Vehicle charging network in Sri Lanka and if this materializes it will exceed an investment of US$ 1billion.

Ambassador Sanjiv Gunasekara with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Japan has been coordinating Marubeni Corporation’s activities in Sri Lanka with the relevant authorities.

Sri Lanka Embassy

Tokyo