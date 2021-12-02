Hindu 'Pooja' at Shri Ponnambalawaneswarar Kovil blesses 71st anniversary of the Navy

In parallel with the series of religious programmes held in view of the 71st anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy, a special Hindu 'Pooja' was conducted at the Shri Ponnambalawaneswarar Kovil, Colombo (01st December 2021).

Commencing the religious segment held in parallel with the Navy's anniversary celebration, the ‘Kanchuka Puja’ and Naval Flag Blessing events were held at Ruwanweli Seya and sacred Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura on 11th and 12th November. Similarly, the Christian Commemoration & Thanksgiving Service was held at St. Lucia’s Cathedral, Colombo on 23rd November.

During the Pooja held in compliance with Hindu tradition this evening (01st December) merits were transferred on fallen naval war veterans and blessings were invoked on disabled naval war heroes, naval personnel both serving and retired, their family members and the Navy for its 71st anniversary.

The proceedings of the event were organized adhering to COVID-19 protocols due to pandemic concerns. Director General Services, Rear Admiral Senaka Senaviratne, Director Sports, Commodore Rienzie Fonseka, Commanding Officer SLNS Rangalla, Captain Rohan Joseph, Deputy Director Naval Weapon, Captain Roshan Mudaligama and a limited group of naval personnel attached to the Navy Headquarters and Western Naval Command were present on this occasion.