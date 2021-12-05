  Appointments of 07 Secretaries to State Ministries and a High Commissioner receive the approval of the Committee on High Posts

The appointments of seven Secretaries to the State Ministries and one High Commissioner have been approved by the Committee on High Posts, Secretary General Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said.



The appointment of Mr. A.M.J Sadiq as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Maldives was approved at the Committee on High Posts chaired by Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena (Dece-03).



Furthermore, the appointments of Mr. K. M. S. D Jayasekara as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Women and Child Development, Pre-School and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Education Services and Mr. N. H. M Chitrananda as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Home Affairs also received the approval of the Committee on High Posts, the Secretary General said.

The Committee has also approved the appointments of Miss A. K. W. W. M. N. K Weerasekara as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health and Dr. D. S. P. Amal Harsha De silva as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Backward Rural Areas Development and Promotion of Domestic Animal Husbandry & Minor Economic Crop Cultivation.

Appointments of Mr. S. G. Wijayabandu as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Rural and Divisional Drinking Water Supply Projects Development, Eng. Keerthi Ranjith Abeysiriwardana as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Rural Housing and Construction and Construction & Building Materials Industries Promotion and Mr. Jayantha Chandrasoma as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Ornamental Fish, Inland Fish & Prawn Faming, Fishery Harbor Development, Multiday Fishing Activities

and Fish Exports were also approved by the Committee of High Posts.

Hon. Ministers Dinesh Gunawardena, Douglas Devananda, (Dr.) Bandula Gunawardana, Udaya Gammanpila, (Dr) Keheliya Rambukwella, Hon. State Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka, Hon. Parliamentarians John Seneviratne, Rishad Bathiudeen, Thalatha Athukorala, D. Siddarthan were present at the Committee held.