President meets UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

A meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was held in Expo 2020 premises, ( Dece-04).

The two leaders stated that the meeting would strengthen the friendship between the two countries. The President also took this opportunity to extend congratulations for the 50th National Day of the United Arab Emirates.

The President apprised the Deputy Prime Minister on the progress of the COVID-19 control initiatives and the vaccination drive as well as regarding the future plans of the economic development amidst COVID-19.

President Rajapaksa said that the Expo stall would help to showcase Sri Lanka’s culture and identity to the world and expressed gratitude to Dubai for their support.

The President also joined the Expo 2020 at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister.

192 countries are participating in the “Expo” exhibition which is being held in a 1,083-acre desert area. The exhibition which commenced on October 1 under the theme ‘Connecting Minds and Creating the Future’ will be running until 31 March 2022. According to the organizers, more than 03 million people from all over the world have come to witness the exhibition.

President Rajapaksa visited the United Arab Emirates Stall and signed the guest book kept there for special guests.

Meanwhile, in a significant incident, the President met with the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum while visiting the Sri Lankan Exhibition stall. The President also took this opportunity to brief the Prime Minister on the investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka as well as regarding the trade and cultural relations.

The Expo 2020 exhibition is expected to boost Sri Lanka’s tourism industry and a number of export sectors, including tea and apparel.

Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Ambassador Malraj de Silva accompanied the President on this visit to Expo 2020.