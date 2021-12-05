The human remains of Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara to be brought to Sri Lanka tomorrow

The human remains of Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara who was killed by a mob in Sialkot area in Pakistan on 03 December 2021 will be despatched to Sri Lanka on 06 December 2021 through Sri Lankan Airlines at state cost.

The human remains will be received by the next-of-kin at the BIA. The Foreign Ministry is coordinating the matter.

The Sri Lanka High Commission in Islamabad has requested an investigation report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan regarding the death of Diyawadanage Don. Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara.

The Sri Lanka High Commission in Islamabad, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, is also in discussions with the Pakistan authorities and the employer of the deceased regarding payment of compensation.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo

05 December, 2021