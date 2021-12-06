December 07, 2021
    Minister of External Affairs of India calls on Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris

    Minister of External Affairs of India calls on Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris

    Foreign Minister Prof. G. L Peiris and Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar discussed bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and India on the sidelines of the 5th Indian Ocean Conference in Abu Dhabi.

     

     

    Cooperation in the economic sector, cultural as well as people to people initiatives, and joint initiatives in regional organisations formed the main subject matter of the discussion.

     

    Foreign Ministry

