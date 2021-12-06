Minister of External Affairs of India calls on Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris

Cooperation in the economic sector, cultural as well as people to people initiatives, and joint initiatives in regional organisations formed the main subject matter of the discussion.
Foreign Ministry
Foreign Minister Prof. G. L Peiris and Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar discussed bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and India on the sidelines of the 5th Indian Ocean Conference in Abu Dhabi.
