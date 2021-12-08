December 09, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    The Hon. Speaker meets with Deputy Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka

    December 09, 2021
    The Hon. Speaker meets with Deputy Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka

    The Hon. Speaker meets with Deputy Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka

    H.E. Hu Wei, Deputy Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane for bi- lateral discussion yesterday (08) at the Parliament Complex.

    « Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris discusses Energy Security, Increased Employment Opportunities with UAE Foreign Minister All-night Pirith chanting and alms giving held to invoke blessings on 71st anniversary of Navy »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya