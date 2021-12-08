H.E. Hu Wei, Deputy Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane for bi- lateral discussion yesterday (08) at the Parliament Complex.
The Hon. Speaker meets with Deputy Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka
H.E. Hu Wei, Deputy Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane for bi- lateral discussion yesterday (08) at the Parliament Complex.