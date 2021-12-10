Exhibition-2021 “Ceylon Products-Growing Friendship” & Tea Stakeholders’ Gathering in Tehran  

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Iran, in collaboration with Sri Lanka Tea Board, organized an Agricultural Export Exhibition-2021 “Ceylon Products-Growing Friendship” together with a Tea Stakeholders’ Gathering at the Chancery premises on 6 December, 2021.

Over 75 invitees comprising of relevant stakeholders including tea associations, leading importers, retailers, prominent businessmen and media personnel were in attendance. The objectives of the event were to promote Sri Lankan tea and other agricultural export products in Iran, and interact with the relevant stakeholders.

Highlighting the significance of this first ever Agricultural Export Exhibition with the Tea Stakeholders Gathering in Tehran in his welcome address, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Iran Vipulatheja Wishwanath Aponsu emphasized the unique characteristics and numerous health benefits of Ceylon Tea and other food and beverage products. He requested all participants to extend their support in promoting Sri Lankan agricultural export products in Iran, enabling the country to retain its tea market in Iran.

Delivering the keynote address, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tea Board Jayampathy Molligoda gave an overall outlook of the tea industry of Sri Lanka and the stringent quality control measures of tea products, the present status of the tea export market in Sri Lanka, and future plans, targets and strategies in promoting Ceylon Tea in Iran. While explaining the world tea market, the Chairman emphasised that Iran is an important market for Sri Lanka as the country is among the top seven largest tea buyers of tea in the world market.

The interactive session of the event created a platform for Iranian tea importers to sort out their issues, barriers and challenges directly from Sri Lanka Tea Board officials. The exhibition was inaugurated by the Head of the Iran Tea Association Hamidreza Movassaghi and displayed a wide range of Ceylon tea and other agricultural export products including coconut, species, dried fruits and herbal plants.

Chairman Hamidreza Movassaghi, in his brief remarks, thanked the Ambassador of Sri Lanka and his staff for extending an invitation to him and the representatives of both the Exhibition and Gathering to this fruitful day. He assured his Association’s fullest support to promote Ceylon Tea in Iran and requested Sri Lankan authorities to continue their exports to Iran while adhering to Iranian quality standards.

Participants showed great interest on the presentation of the benefits of “Ayurveda” products in Sri Lanka by Dr. Sarath Gunawardhana of the Adithya Ayurvedic Hospital. A documentary on Ceylon Tea was also screened.

The participants were treated to a high tea arranged by the Embassy. A gift pack of Sri Lankan tea and tokens was presented to all guests.

