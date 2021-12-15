“Sri Lanka – A Stress-Buster Destination for the Post-Pandemic Traveler”: Sri Lanka Tourism Promoted at the NAITAS Travel Show 2021

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Manila was invited as an event partner at the 2021 edition of the National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS) Travel Show (NTS)from 4-5 December, 2021. This year, the show was held on a hybrid edition, with a virtual networking session and a physical segment in Robinsons Naga, Bicol, Philippines.

In partnership with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, the Embassy showcased Sri Lanka as a post-pandemic travel destination to Filipino travel agents and travelers

through tourism promotional videos and tourism brochures, which were played and distributed in the physical segment of the event. Meanwhile, five Sri Lankan travel agents

participated at the networking sessions on 4 December, 2021.

In her remarks, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Philippines Shobini Gunasekera commended NAITAS for organizing the activity as a sign of hope that the tourism industry is gearing

towards recovery amidst the prevailing challenges of the global health situation. She highlighted in her presentation that Sri Lanka is now open for tourism, as signified by the

hashtag #HelloAgain. She also discussed the current favorable situation in Sri Lanka in terms of the pandemic, especially the noteworthy milestone of its population attaining a 70%

fully-vaccinated rate.

She also elaborated on the country’s compact, authentic, and dynamic selling points through diverse attractions ranging from pristine beaches, lush mountains, majestic cultural

sites, exhilarating adventures, and ayurvedic spas and treatments, as well as contemporary offerings such as shopping and luxury leisure activities. Further, she also mentioned that

the country will perfectly fit the interests and needs of post-pandemic travelers, particularly millennials, free and independent travelers, senior citizens, and digital nomads.

NAITAS is one of the biggest tourism associations in the Philippines. Notably, the association has planned a visit to Sri Lanka to hold their general membership and business

meeting for a familiarization tour in the first quarter of 2022.

NTS is an annual travel show organized by NAITAS. It is attended by public and private industry stakeholders, NAITAS members, travel agencies, and avid Filipino travelers.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Manila