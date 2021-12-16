Charity Project of Ex-Combatant Gifted with Computers in Jaffna

The ex-combatant-run Institute of Computer World Visit Education in Vettalakerni, Jaffna through the good offices of the Security Force Headquarters - Jaffna (SFHQ-J) received 5 desktop computers, computer tables and chairs as incentives for promotion of IT knowledge of students in the area.

To support this charity work, the SFHQ-J received the sponsorship from Kilinochchi Commercial Bank for the project following coordination, done by Major General Mahinda Jayawardena, General Officer Commanding, 55 Division under the SFHQ-J.

The former LTTE woman combatant, Mrs Sebasthiyan Pulle Selvakayagee who is handicapped after loss of one leg before May 2009 during the peak of the humanitarian operations, has been running this institute for the benefit of poor students free of charge for some time. On being informed of the need, the SFHQ-J promptly made arrangements to find the agencies which can support her charity work since many children are benefited.

During a brief ceremony at the Natural Park Holiday Resort in Jaffna on Monday (13), the stock of computers and furniture was formally delivered to Mrs Sebasthiyan Pulle Selvakayagee by Major General Jagath Kodithuwakku, Commander, SF-J in the presence of several Senior Officers, including Major General Mahinda Jayawardena and the Brigadier General Staff at the SFHQ-J.

