United Nations Assistant Secretary-General pays courtesy call on Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

Mr. Robert Juhkam, Resident Representative, UNDP Sri Lanka and Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dassanayake were also present on the occasion.
Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Assistant Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Regional Director of UNDP’s Regional Bureau of Asia and the Pacific (Dece-15) paid a courtesy call on Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at the Parliament premises.
