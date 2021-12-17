December 17, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    United Nations Assistant Secretary-General pays courtesy call on Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

    December 17, 2021
    United Nations Assistant Secretary-General pays courtesy call on Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

    Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Assistant Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Regional Director of UNDP’s Regional Bureau of Asia and the Pacific (Dece-15) paid a courtesy call on Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at the Parliament premises.


    Mr. Robert Juhkam, Resident Representative, UNDP Sri Lanka and Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dassanayake were also present on the occasion.

     

     

    « Covid death figures reported today 16.12.2021   Welcoming of Sri Lankan Airlines in the Republic of Seychelles »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya