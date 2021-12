The High Commissioner for Sri Lanka to the Republic of Seychelles Srimal Wickremasinghe welcomed Sri Lankan Airlines Flight No. UL 707 on Sunday 12 December 2021 to the Republic of Seychelles.

Sri Lankan Airlines has resumed flights to Seychelles after 21 months connecting the island nation to its global route network via Colombo. Sri Lanka ceased its operations in Seychelles on 16 March 2020 with its return to Seychelles’ shores, flights are scheduled once a week, every Sunday.

Most of the Seychelles nationals are known to travel to Sri Lanka for the country’s expert medical facilities.

