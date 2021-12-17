December 17, 2021
    The High Commissioner of India meets Foreign Minister

    The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay met Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris at the Foreign Ministry today and discussed the progress of the ongoing bilateral engagements between the two countries.

    The two parties discussed an array of matters relating to areas of ongoing mutual cooperation and the outcomes of the recent visit of Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to India.

    Foreign Ministry

    Colombo

