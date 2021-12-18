Hospital Health Information Management System launched at Kegalle Hospital



ICTA jointly conducts this initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, and this is the 47 th government hospital digitized under this initiative. With the implementation of the new system at the Kegalle hospital, over 250,000 people visit the hospital annually, and 800 to 900 daily patients will benefit from speedy and efficient service delivery. Furthermore, the new system will significantly improve the quality of the medical center's services by giving timely access to critical clinical information, mobilizing new

resources, and ensuring accountability. In addition, the new system will significantly reduce the need to maintain paper-based records and enable improved and efficient service to patients by automating patient registration, queue management, examination, drug ordering, lab test orders, injections, and summary report generation.

Dr. Palitha Karunapema, Director of Health Information, Ministry of Health, Dr. Mihiri Priyangani, Director of District General Hospital, Kegalle, Kanchana Tudugala, Chief Digital Government Officer, ICTA, Maheesa Dayananda, Program Manager, Oshada Thennakoon Senior Project Executive ICTA and many others were present at the launch.