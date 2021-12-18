Army Chief at Buttala Virtually Opens 18 GW New Officers’ Mess Complex

Soon after the elevation of the Officer Career Development Centre (OCDC) at Buttala took place as the new Army War College on Friday (17), General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army was invited to virtually declare open the Army-built new Officers’ Mess inside the 18 Gemunu Watch (GW) camp, close to the Buttala Army War College.

General Shavendra Silva at the invitation of Major General Lal Chandrasiri, Colonel of the Regiment, GW and Commander Security Forces - East after viewing a full image of the new Officers’ Mess complex via Zoom platform symbolically inaugurated the new building pressing a button.

During interaction with the officers involved in the project at the 18 GW camp, the Army Chief congratulated them and appreciated their hard work for completion of this new complex.

Major General Ashoka Peiris, Chief Signal Officer and Colonel Commandant, Sri Lanka Signals Corps and Major General Swarna Bothota, Commandant at the OCDC and Colonel Commandant, Sri Lanka Armoured Corps were also associated with the occasion.

SL Army