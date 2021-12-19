Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Matale district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.