December 19, 2021
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 19 DECEMBER 2021

    Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Matale district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

    Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

