Navy-manufactured thalassemia infusion systems handed over to Ministry of Health

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne handed over Navy-manufactured thalassemia infusion systems to the Ministry of Health, during a simple ceremony held at the Navy Headquarters (15th December 2021).

The infusion system is very essential for thalassemia patients for the removal of excessive iron deposits gathered in vital organs as a result of frequent blood transfusions. As part of a Naval Social Responsibility initiative, the Navy Research and Development Unit has been manufacturing these cost-effective thalassemia infusion systems for the benefit of thalassemia patients who find it difficult to purchase similar units available in the market. Subsequently, they are handed over to the Ministry of Health for distribution among the needy.

During today’s event, 23 thalassemia infusion systems were officially handed over to the Director Non-communicable Diseases Unit at the Ministry of Health, Dr. KADDVL Kumarapeli by Commander of the Navy.

As part of this timely project, the Navy has so far distributed 2397 thalassemia infusion systems and the Navy Research and Development Unit will continue to manufacture the items, when demand is raised for such units.

Acting Acting Director Naval Policy & Plan, Captain Nimal Ranasinghe and officers of the Navy Research and Development Unit were also present on this occasion.

