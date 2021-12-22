Estonian President Alar Karis receives Credentials of Sri Lanka’s Envoy

The Letter of Credence conveyed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointing Ambassador Dharshana M. Perera as Sri Lanka’s Envoy to the Republic of Estonia was presented to President Alar Karis of Estonia at the President’s Palace, ‘Kadriorg’ in Tallinn, Estonia on 14 December 2021.

Ambassador Perera having being received as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka conveyed felicitations and greetings of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as well as congratulations on Estonian President’s assumption of the Presidency recently. President Alar Karis reciprocated the greetings to President Rajapaksa and conveyed grateful thanks for his good wishes.

The Ambassador was accorded the Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Courtyard of the ‘Kadriorg’. The Military Orchestra in attendance played the National Anthems of Sri Lanka and Estonia, amidst the hoisted National Flags of the two countries.

The tête-à-tête with the Estonian President Alar Karis which followed, acknowledged the momentous occasion of 25th Anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries commemorated this year. They shared views on the enhancement of relations between Estonia and Sri Lanka especially relating to Political relations and Economic spheres such as ICT, Tourism and Trade in Goods and broadening business to business interactions. These areas were further explored in detail during the Ambassador’s interactions with the Under Secretary General of Economic and Development Affairs, Chief of Protocol, and Director (Asia and the Pacific) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the CEO of the e-Governance Academy and Director General of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ambassador Dharshana M. Perera is concurrently accredited to Tallinn with residency in Sweden.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Sweden