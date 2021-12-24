Student Achievers in Army Families Awarded ASVU Cash Deposits to Continue Their Studies

During a ceremony, held yesterday morning (23) at the Army Headquarters, the Army Seva Vanitha Unit (ASVU), presided by Mrs Sujeewa Nelson expanding its welfare roles further towards students in families of fallen War Heroes, disabled War Heroes, serving Army personnel and civil employees, distributed a large chunk of incentives, worth more than Rs 3 million to achievers in Grade 5 scholarship examination, GCE O/L and GCE A/L examinations.

At the invitation of Mrs Sujeewa Nelson, President, ASVU, General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, together with several Senior Army

Officers added recognition to the gesture by gracing the awarding ceremony as the Chief Guest.

A daughter and a son, two beneficiaries in the company of the President, ASVU offering sheaves of betel welcomed the day’s Chief Guest giving value to ancient traditions before

he was conducted to the auditorium in a welcome procession, coloured by the cultural troupe of the Army.

During the awarding ceremony, 115 scholarships for best achievers in the GCE A/L (2019) and O/L (2019) examinations and 91 students, selected at regimental level were

accordingly awarded Rs 25,000/= each in bank deposit and a dictionary to 59 students with 'A' Passes in all 9 subjects in the GCE O/L. At the same occasion, 32 students with the

highest Z score at the GCE A/L were awarded Rs 30,000/= in cash as bank deposits plus a dictionary for each of them as incentives for those students to continue their higher

studies.

In addition, 24 students who obtained more than 192 marks in the Grade 5 scholarship examination (2020) received Rs 20,000/= each as bank deposit along with a parcel

containing necessary school accessories.

Award of those financial incentives to all those students was made possible, following funds, collected by ASVU-spearheaded community-oriented fund-raising projects and also

thanks to the special allocations made by the Commander’s fund considering the significance of this mammoth project that assists students in Army families. The total value of

those scholarships, accessories and grants exceeds Rs 3 million.

The day’s Chief Guest, General Shavendra Silva, Mrs Sujeewa Nelson and a few more invitees joined on stage to give away those stimulants to the beneficiaries as their names

were called out. The day’s Chief Guest, General Shavendra Silva contributing a few words to the occasion commended the ASVU for its continuation of this annual welfare

project, despite challenges, posed by the epidemic and other challenges. He requested the beneficiaries to make use of those incentives for the betterment of their future since it is

the education that could mould their future who could undertake responsibilities in future.

Chairpersons of Regimental Seva Vanitha Units, ASVU's senior executive members, civil employees, family members of those students, parents and a gathering of invitees

attended the awarding ceremony. The vote of thanks, raised by one of the beneficiaries, a daughter in the Visakha College brought the day’s proceedings to end with the national

anthem sung.

SL Army