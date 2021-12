The 69th National & Masters Lifesaving Championship organized by the Life Saving Association of Sri Lanka (LSASL) was held at Mount Lavinia Beach on 18th December 2021. Exhibiting exceptional performance and skills of lifesaving, Sri Lanka Navy emerged champions in this year’s competition.

The competition was participated by renowned Lifesaving Clubs registered under the LSASL and 02 Navy teams took part in the competition. Making a clear victory over the rest of the opponents, Sri Lanka Navy clinched the title of the competition for the 05th time.

The championship was held in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and only beach events were organized this time due to pandemic concerns