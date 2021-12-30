Scholarships and school stationery awarding ceremony for the school children of Parliamentary Staff members held under the patronage of the Hon. Speaker

The annual ceremony of awarding scholarships and stationery items for the school children of the members of parliament staff organized by the Sri Lanka Parliamentary Employees Union was held (Dece- 28) at the Parliament premises under the patronage of the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.



Scholarships were awarded to the Children of parliament staff members who had performed excellently at the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, G. C. E Ordinary Level Examination and G. C. E Advanced Level Examination. Meanwhile, symbolically, stationery items were donated to 550 children of 380 staff members adhering with COVID guidelines.

The programme was sponsored by the Parliamentary Staff Welfare and Special Projects Committee, Bank of Ceylon, United Welfare Association of Parliament and Kotte Diyawannaduwa Thrift and Credit Co-operative Society.

In addition, the distribution of one thousand coconut saplings to the Parliamentary staff and allied staff organized by the Parliamentary Employees Union was symbolically inaugurated.

This was organized in line with the National programme 'Dorin Dorata Kapruka' jointly organized by the Ministry of Plantation, the State Ministry of Coconut, Kitul, Palmyra and Rubber Product Promotion and Allied Industrial Production and Export Diversification and the Coconut Cultivation Board.

Deputy Speaker Hon. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Minister of Plantations Hon. (Dr.) Ramesh Pathirana, Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, Assistant Secretary General Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilaka, Secretary to the State Ministry of Coconut, Kithul and Palmyrah Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Product Manufacturing & Export Diversification Mr. Tissa Hewavithana, Chairperson of the Coconut Cultivation Board (Ms.) Madhavi Herath were also present at the occasion.