H.E. Mr. Tareq Md. Ariful Islam, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, recently (28) at the Parliamentary premises.

During the meeting, the two discussed on areas of mutual cooperation and friendship between the Bangladesh Parliament and the Parliament of Sri Lanka. Discussions were also held to revive the Parliamentary Friendship Associations in the two legislatures in the near future.

H.E. Mr. Tareq Md. Ariful Islam acknowledged that the vaccination process in Sri Lanka is extremely efficient. Tokens of appreciation were also exchanged between the High Commissioner and the Secretary General.