WEATHER FORECAST FOR 03 JANUARY 2022

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Northern and North-central provinces.

Fairly strong wind gust, about 40kmph is expected over Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can occur in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

