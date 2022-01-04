Weather forecast for 04 January 2022

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Kaluthara, Galle, Matara and Rathnapura districts.Fairly strong wind gust, about 40kmph is expected over Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district.