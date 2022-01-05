State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya participates at Sri Lanka – Oman Hockey Tournament organized to mark the 40th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

State Minister of Regional Cooperation of Sri Lanka Tharaka Balasuriya participated as the guest of honour representing Sri Lanka side at the presentation ceremony of the first ever Sri Lanka – Oman Club Level Hockey Tournament organized by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Muscat in collaboration with the Oman Hockey Association (OHA) to mark the 40th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman. Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Sultanate of Oman Basil Ahmed Al Rawas graced the occasion representing the Omani side.

The hockey tournament which was held on 28 and 29 December 2021 at the hockey ground of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher, Muscat, was hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs of Oman jointly with the Oman Hockey Association. Sri Lanka Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ameer Ajwad inaugurated the tournament on 28th December 2021 with the presence of the Chairman of Oman Hockey Association Dr. Marwan Al Juma, Chairman of Sri Lanka Hockey Federation Kamal Pushpakumara, Chairman of Oman – Sri Lanka Hockey Committee Tivanka Wijeratne, OHA Board members and the officials from the Ministries of Sports and Youth Affairs of both countries.

Defense Warriors Hockey Club and Colombo Hockey and Football Club of Sri Lanka met with Ahli Sidab Club and Sohar Club of Oman during the two days tournament. Defense Warriors Hockey Club of Sri Lanka won the 40th anniversary Championship Cup.

The first ever club level hockey tournament between Sri Lanka and Oman was proposed during the visit of Minister of Youth and Sports of Sri Lanka Namal Rajapaksa in October 2021 to attend the inaugural ceremony of the T20 Cricket World Cup -2021 qualifiers matches hosted by Oman.

State Minister Balasuriya had also meetings with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and dignitaries from Omani private sector during the visit and discussed areas of mutual interest to enhance economic bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Muscat