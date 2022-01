Rear Admiral Senaka Senavirathne assumed duties as Commandant Volunteer Naval Force at the Volunteer Naval Force (VNF) Headquarters on 03rd January 2022.

The incoming Commandant was warmly received to the VNF Headquarters according him a Guard of Honour. Thereupon, his predecessor, Rear Admiral Upul De Silva officially handed over duties and responsibilities of the appointment to Rear Admiral Senavirathne