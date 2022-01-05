Navy General Hospital receives medical equipment

The Navy General Hospital - Welisara (05th January 2022) received an ICU Ventilator and two Digital BP Monitors to augment its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Operation Theater treatment.

The items were symbolically handed over to Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne by Commander (Retd) LPK Hewage at the Navy Headquarters.

These medical equipment were provided to Sri Lanka Navy, to be utilized for treatment administered at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Operation Theater of the Navy General Hospital, by Mr. Jagath Hettiarachchi, domiciled in Brisbane, Australia as a Biomedical Engineer handling COVID-19 Relief Fund in Brisbane. Meanwhile, Commander (Retd) LPK Hewage coordinated the receipt of the items to Sri Lanka Navy.

Acting Director General Health Services Surgeon Commodore PJB Marambe was also present on this occasion.

SL Navy