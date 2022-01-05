  Navy hands over P 601 to Sri Lanka Coast Guard

Sri Lanka Navy formally handed over ex SLNS ‘Jayasagara’ (P 601) to Sri Lanka Coast Guard in a ceremony held at the Southern Naval Command on 03rd January 2022.

Attached to the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) fleet, ‘Jayasagara’ rendered an invaluable service, by ensuring the maritime security of the island nation for nearly (04) four decades, as a maritime surveillance vessel.

The ceremonial decommissioning of her took place on 30th September 2021, in keeping with naval traditions. After completion of routine underwater maintenance and repair work at the Southern Naval Command, the ship was officially handed over to the Director General Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Anura Ekanayake by Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Prasanna Hewage.

Identified by pennant number CG 61 in Sri Lanka Coast Guard, the ship will continue to render her service for the nation in following years.

The event was held adhering to COVID-19 protocols to prevent possibilities of transmission of the pandemic. Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Rear Admiral Sajith Gamage, Director General Personnel, Rear Admiral Aruna Tennakoon, senior officers from the Navy Headquarters, Southern Naval Command and Sri Lanka Coast Guard were also present on this occasion.

SL Navy