  Extension of the Suspension of Business of Perpetual Treasuries Limited

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a further period of six months with effect from 4.30 p.m. on 05th January 2022, in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

- Central Bank